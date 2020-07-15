Latest Metro

DELTA: Prominent Warri doctor dies in isolation centre

July 15, 2020
Dr. Toju Eresanara, a former Zonal Medical Director of the Central Hospital, Warri, is dead.

According to reports, the prominent doctor, who reportedly died in an isolation centre on Wednesday, July 15 may have passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

He was reportedly undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 treatment centre in Asaba, after testing positive.

The late medical doctor played a vital role in the reshaping and upgrade of the Central Hospital, Warri.

The deceased was said to have been placed on oxygen for about one week after his condition worsened.

Until his death, he was a Consultant Anaesthetist of Central Hospital, Warri.

