Delta recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in two days –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said on Friday, the state recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases in two days due to community transmission.

Okowa, who disclosed this in Asaba while speaking with journalists on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta, said the situation was aggravated because people failed to observe the prescribed protocols such as wearing of face masks in public places, and maintaining of social and physical distancing to keep the virus in check.

The governor said the 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the state as at June 18 was largely due to the failure of the residents to obey stipulated guidelines for the containment of the disease.

He said: “As at today, we have lost 18 persons to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta, including very prominent persons, and people are still telling us that there is no COVID-19.

“In just two days (June 17 and June 18), we had 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. In spite of this obvious fact, some residents still doubt the reality of COVID-19.

“I want to plead with our people that it is time for us to realise that there is community transmission of the disease, which can affect anybody, if adequate care is not taken.”

The governor noted that the level of infection was on the rise due to the lackadaisical attitude of people who erroneously believed that the pandemic was a fluke.

