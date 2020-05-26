Delta records 7 new cases of COVID-19 infections, discharges 1

The Delta State government has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 infections in the state and has discharged one patient.

This update was made known on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in his verified WhatsApp page, where he also informed that the number of active cases in the state has risen from 39 to 46 in less than 48 hours.

According to Mr Aniagwu, the state within the last 48-hours recorded one discharged case who has fully recovered from the virus and one death arising from confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections.

READ ALSO: Delta records sixth COVID-19 death

He added that the new cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in Ika North East, Warri South, Uvwie, Sapele, Oshimili South and Oshimili North local government areas of the State

Recall last week Wednesday that the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, confirmed the sixth COVID-19 death in the state.

Ononye, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the latest COVID-19 death occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Central Hospital, Warri.

According to him, the deceased was a 78- year-old man who was referred from a private hospital in Warri to the COVID-19 Treatment Center in Central Hospital, Warri.

Join the conversation

Opinions