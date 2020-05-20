Delta records sixth COVID-19 death

Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, on Wednesday, confirmed the sixth COVID-19 death in the state.

Ononye, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the latest COVID-19 death occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the Central Hospital, Warri.

According to him, the deceased was a 78- year-old man who was referred from a private hospital in Warri to the COVID-19 Treatment Center in Central Hospital, Warri.

The commissioner said the patient who was brought to the treatment centre at about 2:00 a.m. was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital.

He said: “The patient had been in the private hospital for days before he was referred to the treatment centre where he died within three hours of arrival.

“Since the index COVID-19 case was detected on April 7, 2020, Delta State has recorded a total of 28 cases from the 425 persons tested so far in the state.”

Ononye said five of the deaths recorded in the state were of persons between the ages of 47 and 78 years, who all had one pre-existing illness or the other.

The pre-existing illness, according to the commissioner, include diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic liver or kidney disease.

