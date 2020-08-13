Delta relaxes curfew, reopens markets

The Delta State government on Thursday relaxed the curfew imposed on the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the state government had ordered the reopening of all the markets in the state.

He said: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans and residents in the state that Delta State government has adjusted the curfew earlier imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the earlier period of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to a new period of 10:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

“Furthermore, the government has approved the resumption of normal trading activities in all markets across the 25 local government areas of the state.

“However, cinemas, bars in hotels and beer parlours remain closed while restaurants and eateries are to continue to serve their customers on take away basis.

“The government would not hesitate to shut them down any of these outlets if they are observed to be in breach of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

