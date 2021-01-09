Delta schools to reopen January 18

The Delta State government on Saturday directed schools in the state to reopen for academic activities on January 18.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who gave the directive in a statement issued in Asaba, said no student or teacher would be allowed into any school without a facemask.

The state government had earlier asked the schools to resume academic works on January 11.

Ukah said: “All schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 safety protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

“No child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without a facemask.

“School infirmaries are requested to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature checks on all entrants into school compounds.”

He added that students in boarding schools would arrive in their hostels on January 17.

“There will be resumption tests on Wednesday, January 20. The tests will be part of the students’ continuous assessment.

“Parents and guardians are urged to strictly adhere to the new dates and prepare their children for resumption,’’ the commissioner stated.

