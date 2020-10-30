Delta schools to reopen November 2

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday ordered the schools in the state to reopen on November 2.

The governor ordered the closure of the schools last week over the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, urged heads of schools to continue to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in their facilities.

He said officials of the ministry would continue to monitor activities in the schools to ensure strict adherence to the directive, adding that defaulting schools would be closed down by the government.

