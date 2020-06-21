DELTA: SSG, commissioner test positive for COVID-19

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba on Sunday, said both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

According to him, Ebie and Aniagwu had been moved to an isolation centre and are responding to treatment.

The governor’s media aide urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

He said: “Let me advise all residents to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols which have been in the public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in the state further testify to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to the approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitizer and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the coronavirus or other health challenges.”

