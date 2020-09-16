Delta tertiary institutions to reopen October 2

The Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Mouboghare, said on Wednesday the state-owned tertiary institutions would resume academic activities on October 2.

Muoboghare, who disclosed this to journalists in Asaba, however, said the students would resume in phases in conformity with the new protocols on COVID-19 in the country.

He added that the resumption date does not apply to the Federal Government-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Mouboghare said: “We have agreed to reopen on October 2 immediately after the Independence Day celebration. Each institution is to work out its own programme to fall within the time frame given.

“This applies to all tertiary institutions under the Delta State Ministry of Higher Education. This doesn’t apply to federal institutions. Federal institutions are not included in this arrangement. They are controlled by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

“It is very obvious that resumption will be in phases. The schools will work out their own arrangements but within October 2.

“At the time this lockdown started, they (tertiary institutions) were not all at the same level. Some were in the first semester while others were in the second semester. The school management knows what to do. Our appeal is that students should adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.”

