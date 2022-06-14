Delta varsity dismisses two lecturers for alleged fraud

The Governing Council of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, has dismissed two lecturers of the institution for alleged academic fraud.

The university disclosed this in a statement published in its official bulletin and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The lecturers, according to the statement, were sacked after they were found guilty of false claim of research drone fabrication, fraudulent Computerised Based Examination, extortion, embezzlement and falsification of students’ results.”

It read: “This is to inform the university community that the university Governing Council at its third regular meeting held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, approved the recommendations of the staff disciplinary committee of Council wherein two lecturers Dr. Bassy A. Ekanem and Dr. Jacob A. Meye were dismissed with immediate effect.



READ ALSO: Police Arrest Cultists Over Killing Of Final Year Varsity Student

“It would be recalled that they were involved in the fraudulent researched drone fabrication, plagiarism, false claim of ownership of patented drone, fraudulent failed Computer Based Examination, money extortion, embezzlement and falsification of student’s result.

“Consequently, they were found guilty of gross misconduct, arising from the monumental fraud in the projects indicated above, they have been dismissed from the services of the University.

“The above is for the information of the general public, especially the university community, and it is expected that this would serve as a deterrent to others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now