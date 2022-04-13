‘Demand my impeachment if I fail as President after one year,’ Anyim tells Nigerians

The former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Wednesday asked Nigerians to demand for his impeachment if he fails to perform as the country’s President after one year in office.

Anyim stated this in a presentation to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NEC) after submitting his nomination form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation said his vision was to build a Nigeria everyone would be proud of with his experience as Senate President and SGF.

He said: “The only request I am placing on the table today is that if you give me the ticket of the PDP to fly the flag of this party for the general elections of 2023, I will go ahead to win the election.

“I will return to government as President of Nigeria and if I run this country for one year, and you don’t see the difference between light and darkness, you can recall me.

“From the vantage positions I have held, I understand the challenges confronting our nation today and I have clarity of what the solutions could be.

“The purpose of my being here today is to present to you my informed pathway to rebuilding and refocusing our country on the part of growth, peace and prosperity.

“I shall outline my understanding of the problems and my evidence-informed pathway to resolving them under three broad categorizations of political, economic, and social integration.’’

Anyim said his administration would consider consensus on the structure of Nigeria, governance system and national ideals or aspirations.

He stressed that lack of consensus on the areas was the cause of disunity and mutual suspicion threatening the nation presently.

