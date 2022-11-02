Demands for Dangote Cement, Oando shares raise market cap by N292.6bn

The equity capitalization at the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.22 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

The development pushed up the equity capitalization by N292.6 billion from N23.82 trillion to N24.11 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 537.29 basis points to close at 44,283.02, up from 43,745.73 posted on Tuesday.

Investors parted with N1.52 billion in exchange for 155.40 million shares in 3,796 deals on Wednesday.

The investment value dropped below the N4.01 billion the shareholders splashed on 172.86 million shares in 4,110 deals the previous day.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ list with a N19.50kobo rise in share price, moving from N220.50kobo to N240 per share.

Chams gained 4.35 percent to move from N0.23kobo to N0.24kobo per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 2.86 percent to end trading at N36kobo from N0.35kobo per share.



Oando gained 2.09 percent to close at N4.35kobo, above its opening price of N4.30kobo per share.

NGX Group’s shares traded upward by N0.30kobo to rise from N20 to N20.30kobo per share.

MRS topped the losers’ table after shedding N1.25kobo to drop from N12.95kobo to N11.70kobo per share.

Trans Express’ share price dropped by 9.33 percent to end trading at N0.68kobo from N0.75kobo per share.

UPDC REIT lost N0.25kobo to end trading with N2.75kobo from N3 per share.

Unity Bank lost 6.67 percent to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share.

UBA’s share dropped from N7.10kobo to N6.75kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo during trading.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 24.28 million shares valued at N33.49 million.

Access Corp sold 23.51 million shares worth N185.56 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 14.25 million shares valued at N140.99 million.

GTCO traded 10.21 million shares worth 180.01 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 10.02 million shares valued at N42.08 million.

