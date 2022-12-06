Demands for Honeywell, Ecobank, others’ shares lift Nigeria’s capital market

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.1 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.

This means the equity capitalization rose by N50 billion to close at N26.34 trillion, up from N26.29 trillion posted on Monday.

The All-Share Index was up 96.46 basis points to settle at 48,366.69 as against the 48,270.23 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 184.65 million shares worth N3.57 billion in 3,486 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of 645.02 million shares valued at N4.19 billion which exchanged hands in 3,486 deals on Monday.

Honeywell led the gainers’ list with a N0.17kobo rise in share price, moving from N2.11kobo to N2.28kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.25kobo to move from N3.50kobo to N3.75kobo per share.

Ecobank’s share value was up by N0.50kobo to end trading with N10.55kobo from N10.05 per share.

Lasaco gained 4.71 percent to close at N0.89kobo, above its opening price of N0.85kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s shares traded upward by 4 percent to rise from N0.25kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

UPDC topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.07 percent to drop from N0.99kobo to N0.92kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share price dropped by N0.21kobo to end trading at N3.22kobo from N3.43kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 3.33 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 7.41 percent to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Oando’s share price dropped from N4 to N3.90kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

FBN Nigeria led the day’s trading with 66.10 million shares valued at N727.02 million.

Transcorp traded 36.61 million shares worth N43.44 million.

Geregu sold 17.47 million shares worth N1.75 billion.

Access Corp followed with 7.35 million shares valued at N62.92 million, while RT Briscoe traded 5.63 million shares valued at N1.51 million.

