Demands for Thomas Wyatt, others’ shares lift Nigeria’s capital market by N154.2bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its previous losses on Wednesday after high demands for Thomas Wyatt, Champion Breweries and others shares lifted the bourse by 0.55 percent.

At the end of trading, the bulls drove the market capitalization to N28.17 trillion from Tuesday’s N28.02 trillion to hand investors a N154.29 billion gain.

Similarly, the All Share Index rose by 283.27 basis points to close at 51,729.87, up from 51,446.6 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 281.94 million shares valued at N8.15 billion in 3,679 deals on Wednesday.

However, this fell short of the 345.49 million shares worth N8.29 billion traded by shareholders in 4,184 deals the previous day.

Thomas Wyatt led the gainers’ list with a N0.11kobo rise in share price, moving from N1.16kobo to N1.27kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.41kobo to move from N4.34kobo to N4.75kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share value was up by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s shares traded upward by 6.67 percent to rise from N0.30kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Courtville gained 6.52 percent to close at N0.49kobo, above its opening price of N0.46kobo per share.

Chellaram topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo to drop from N1.82kobo to N1.64kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price dropped by 7.41 percent to end trading at N1 from N1.08 per share.

Wapic lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.42kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

Mansard lost N0.14kobo to drop from N2.14kobo to N2 per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share after losing 3.57 percent during trading.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 108.92 million shares valued at N1.22 billion.

BUA Cement traded 42.39 million shares worth N4.07 billion.

GTCO sold 33.98 million shares worth N810.04 million.

Access Corp followed with 13.47 million shares valued at N122.60 million, while Transcorp traded 13.41 million shares valued at N16.04 million.

