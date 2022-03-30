Demarcation of Abia, Imo boundaries begins May 9

The provisional demarcation of boundaries between Abia and Imo will begin on May 9.

The two states disclosed this in a communique jointly signed by the Abia State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ude Chukwu, his Imo State counterpart, Prof. Placid Njoku; and NBC’s Director-General, Mr. Adam Adaji, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The resolution was taken at a meeting between the officials of the two states and NBC on Tuesday in Abuja.

The exercise will end on July 8.

The communique read: “The two states shall articulate additional delimitation instruments and submit the same to the NBC not later than April 21, 2022.

“The submitted documents shall be screened and authenticated by NBC and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation within two weeks of their submission.

“Each state shall carry out a separate enlightenment/sensitisation campaign of their respective border communities within the first week of May 2022

“The Joint Field Team shall be constituted to carry out the field tracing and provisional demarcation of the boundary for a period of two months from 9 May to 8th July, 2022.

“The two states will provide adequate security, relevant logistics, and camping sites including four-wheel vehicles to the Joint Field Team during the tracing exercise.”

