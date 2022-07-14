Dembele agrees new two-year Barcelona deal

Spanish La Liga club, Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France forward Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s previous deal with the club had expired last June but he has now committed to a fresh deal until 30 June, 2024.

The 25-year-old joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m.

He has scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists in 150 games for Barcelona.

His time with Barcelona has been hampered by injuries but he bagged 13 assists and two goals in 32 appearances last season.

The new deal ends the speculations around Dembele leaving the Spanish giants this summer as the forward had been linked with Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.

