Politics
‘Democracy at play’ – Adeleke reacts to Appeal Court’s ruling on Osun election
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, welcomed the judgement of the Court of Appeal affirming his victory in the July 16, 2022 election in the state.
Adeleke had appealed the judgement of Osun State Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his victory in the election and affirmed former Governor Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the exercise.
However, the appellate court sitting in Abuja on Friday set aside the decision of the tribunal and declared Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.
Adeleke, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said he was vindicated by God.
The governor insisted that the tribunal’s decision was a miscarriage of justice.
He advised former Governor Oyetola to approach the Supreme Court if he was not satisfied with the ruling.
Adeleke said: “I just have to thank God because I believe that God has vindicated me by the July 16 election that my people in Osun State voted for me massively.
“I have to thank the Osun people for their massive support. I dedicate this victory to God and to the Osun people.
“Democracy is at play here. If they feel that they should go to the Supreme Court, so be it. But I believe that we should just move forward and make sure that Osun people grow from strength to strength.
“But if they feel that they should go to the Supreme Court, we shall meet at the Supreme Court.”
