DEMOCRACY DAY: Buhari to address Nigerians Saturday | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday address Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.

However, he was silent on whether the President’s interview with the media slated for 8:30 p.m. on Friday night would still go ahead as scheduled.

The statement read: “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, June 12, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7:00 a.m.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

