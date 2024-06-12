Politics
DEMOCRACY DAY: National greatness will not be achieved by travelling the easy road —Tinubu
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has enjoined Nigerians to bear the present pains occasioned by economic reforms being implemented by this present administration, as it would lead to economic greatness in the end.
The president in his Democracy Day speech on Wednesday stated that “In the end, our national greatness will not be achieved by travelling the easy road. It can only be achieved by taking the right one”.
The president while acknowledging the economic difficulties being faced by citizens, said “I understand the economic difficulties we face as a nation”, even as he lamented that the present difficulties was as a result of past flawed policies, based on over reliance on crude oil revenue.
“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.
“The reforms we have initiated are intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth. There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.
“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you”.
