DEMOCRACY DAY: Nigerian govt declares Monday as public holiday | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has declared next Monday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Belgore said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on the occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a united and prosperous nation.

The minister urged Nigerians to shun any form of agitation that could threaten the unity of the country for the good of all.

He added that the space known as Nigeria would be a haven for peace, unity and progress if citizens love their neighbours and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

Aregbesola said: “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity.

READ ALSO: CSOs call for mass protest, boycott of Democracy Day

“We should all know that no meaningful development can take place in an acrimonious environment.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth.

“So that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity.”

He, however, assured that with the concerted efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation would continue to get better.

“There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions