News
Democracy must be restored in Guinea -Osinbajo
Democracy must be restored in Guinea immediately in the wake of the recent coup that has threatened to destroy the country, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said.
Osinbajo made this call on Friday via a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Osinbajo had represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states.
According to him, Nigeria wants the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to insist on a short transition programme that will usher in a new civilian government in that country.
Speaking at the Accra summit, Osinbajo restated Nigeria’s position on the unconditional release of President Condé and called for more pressure to be put on the country’s military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.
READ ALSO: Guinea’s coup a violation of ECOWAS protocol on democracy – Nigeria
“It is also important that ECOWAS should simply insist that there should be an immediate return to civil rule.
“We must make sure that sanctions by ECOWAS achieve the intended objectives.”
He also advised the need for engagements in order to prevent such unconstitutional change of government in countries on the continent.
“I this connection, I think we should engage all well-meaning stakeholders including the AU, EU, UN, developmental partners, and financial institutions to join in taking more stringent measures by imposing travel bans and freezing of offshore financial assets of the coupists and their collaborators to ensure that they do return the country to democracy immediately.”
He reaffirmed Nigeria’s demand for the unconditional release of President Conde and respect for his physical integrity.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...