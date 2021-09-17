Democracy must be restored in Guinea -Osinbajo

Democracy must be restored in Guinea immediately in the wake of the recent coup that has threatened to destroy the country, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

Osinbajo made this call on Friday via a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Osinbajo had represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the Extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member-states.

According to him, Nigeria wants the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to insist on a short transition programme that will usher in a new civilian government in that country.

Speaking at the Accra summit, Osinbajo restated Nigeria’s position on the unconditional release of President Condé and called for more pressure to be put on the country’s military leaders to return the nation to democratic rule.

“It is also important that ECOWAS should simply insist that there should be an immediate return to civil rule.

“We must make sure that sanctions by ECOWAS achieve the intended objectives.”

He also advised the need for engagements in order to prevent such unconstitutional change of government in countries on the continent.

“I this connection, I think we should engage all well-meaning stakeholders including the AU, EU, UN, developmental partners, and financial institutions to join in taking more stringent measures by imposing travel bans and freezing of offshore financial assets of the coupists and their collaborators to ensure that they do return the country to democracy immediately.”

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s demand for the unconditional release of President Conde and respect for his physical integrity.

