Democratic congressman sues Trump for inciting Capitol Building riot | Ripples Nigeria

Democratic congressman sues Trump for inciting Capitol Building riot
A Democratic congressman, Bennie Thompson, representing Mississippi, has sued former United States President, Donald Trump, for allegedly inciting the January 6 riots at the Capitol Building while Congress sat to ratify the election victory of the then president-elect, Joe Biden.
Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, who filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, also joined Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations that had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the siege.
The congressman accused Trump in the federal lawsuit of inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer and the extremist groups to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Biden.
The lawsuit is believed to be the first filed by a member of Congress seeking unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.
The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes days after Trump was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial that centered on allegations that he incited the riot, in which five people died. That acquittal is likely to open the door to fresh legal scrutiny over Trump’s actions before and during the siege.
Even some Republicans who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday acknowledged that the more proper venue to deal with Trump was in the courts, especially now that he has left the White House and lost certain legal protections that shielded him as president.
“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence. It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College,” the suit reads.
“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the Constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president,” Joseph Sellers, a Washington lawyer who along with the NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf, said in an interview.
Though the impeachment case focused squarely on accusations of incitement, the lawsuit more broadly accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress, namely, the certification of election results establishing Biden as the rightful winner, through a month long effort to discredit the outcome and to lean on individual states and his own vice president to overturn the contest.
Larry King’s widow contests will in court
Shawn King, Widow of the late American broadcaster, Larry King, has gone to court to contest his amended will on Tuesday.
The late TV personality who died at 87, wrote an updated will in 2019, leaving his $2 million estate to his five children, two of whom are now deceased. Shawn was not included in the amended will.
The deceased had filed for divorce from Shawn in August 2019, after 22 years of marriage.
In the updated will, Larry said he wanted his estate to go to his five children, Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr. and Chance and Cannon, his two sons from his marriage to Shawn. Andy and Chaia tragically died within weeks of each other in 2020.
Shawn’s filing contests King’s handwritten 2019 will, claiming that it is not sufficient to replace King “official” will, a formal document which was filed in July 2015. The estate was initially in 2015 willed to the estranged wife as well as the sole shareholder of King’s companies, LK Productions and Larry King Enterprises, Inc., which would allow her to appoint officers and directors to those companies, if necessary.
But Shawn, 61, claims in the new papers that Larry’s ill health left him susceptible to “outside influence” and that he might not have even been aware he was signing the new will — plus, she says that when he died, he wasn’t even planning on going through with the divorce.
“Larry was highly susceptible to outside influences and at the time he purportedly executed the [new version of his will] was of questionable mental capacity, having recently suffered a stroke and about to undergo a medical procedure (and possibly already under the influence of pre-operative medication),” the papers read.
North Korea attempted to steal Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine technology — Report
Reports have emerged that North Korea allegedly tried to hack into Pfizer’s systems and steal COVID-19 technology and treatment.
Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service.
The National Intelligence Service revealed this information at a closed-door session of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee, the news agency said.
WHO marks one year of COVID-19 pandemic in Africa
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said Sunday marked one year since COVID-19 hit the continent.
The United Nations health agency disclosed this in a video posted on its official Twitter handle – @WHOAFRO.
The video showed the continent’s phenomenal response over the past year as well as key events and moments of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in Egypt on February 14, 2020.
According to WHO, by March 24, 2020, 42 laboratories on the continent were able to test for COVID-19 while it held innovators’ hackathon on COVID-19 on April 1.
The agency said: “On April 7, 2020, COVID-19 cases in Africa surpassed 10,000 while UN solidarity flight delivered COVID-19 supplies to some countries on April 14, 2020.
“African regulatory agencies expedited COVID-19 clinical trial reviews on April 20 while Africa COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 on May 22, 2020.
“On July 9, 2020, WHO urged equitable COVID-19 vaccine access and by July 23, COVID-19 had infected over 10,000 health workers in Africa while confirmed cases rose to one million by August 6, 2020.
“By September 2, Africa had recorded one million COVID-19 survivors while African countries joined COVID-19 vaccine initiative on September 3, 2020.
“On September 10, COVID-19 genome sequencing laboratory network was launched, on September 19, COVID-19 herbal medicine trial protocol was endorsed and on December 18, 2020, South Africa reported a new SAR-COV 2 variant.’’
The body said Seychelles began nationwide COVID-19 vaccination on January 10, 2021, while Africa COVID-19 cases topped three million on January 10, 2021.
“On February 3, 2021 COVAX announced first vaccine distribution forecast,” it added.
WHO also disclosed that deaths from COVID-19 in Africa increased by 40 per cent in the last month.
It noted that the surge pushed Africa’s death toll toward 100, 000 since the continent’s first reported on February 14, 2020.
“This comes as Africa battles new, more contagious variants and gears up for its largest-ever vaccination drive.
“Over 22,300 deaths were reported in Africa in the last 28 days, compared with nearly 16,000 deaths in the previous 28 days.
“The continent is expected to reach 100,000 deaths in the coming days.
“32 countries reported a rise in deaths in the last 28 days, while 21 reported flat or falling rates.
“Africa’s COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 3.7 percent during the last 28 days compared to 2.4 percent in the previous 28 days and is now well above the global average,” the UN health body stated.
It said Africa’s second wave of COVID-19 cases which began in October 2020 reportedly peaked on January 6.
“The second wave spread much faster than the first and is far more lethal,” it concluded
