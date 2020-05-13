Democrats propose additional $3tn for covid-19 relief package and Mail voting

House Democrats have proposed a new relief package bill highlighting plans to cushion the effect of the health crisis on America’s economy as well as allow for mail voting during presidential polls come November with the sum of $3trillion.

The bill which was drafted with little or no impact from Republicans and the White House has been named the ‘Heroes ACT’ by Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker and Democrat. The bill is a trillion dollars upgrade from the stimulus package bipartisanly agreed on and signed by Trump in March.

In the new bill, each American was expected to receive a second round of direct payments of $1,200 per person, up to $6,000 for a household and $175 billion for rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

Essential workers would recieve a hazard pay of about $200 billion.

During a televised address from the Capitol on Tuesday, Pelosi stated that the country faced its “biggest catastrophe” since the Great Depression, contending that “not acting is the most expensive course” to adopt.

“This is a moment when many millions of our fellow Americans are in deep suffering,” Pelosi said.

“We must have empathy for our heroes.

“We must also empathize with the pain of families who do not know where their next meals are coming from and how to pay next month’s rent,” she added.

Recognizing the bill as the biggest emergency spending measure in US history, the Republicans have downplayed the need to spend more on stimulus package, calling the bill a “liberal wishlist” and “waste of taxpayer’s time.”

At the center of the controversy, the Democrats are opposed to restarting the economy at the expense of the health of Americans while the Republicans think spending more with less revenue would be devastating to the economy.

Party leaders are expected to vote on the ‘Heroes ACT’ by Friday.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities are now above 80,000 in the United States with more than 1.3 million cases recorded so far according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

