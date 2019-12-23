Democrats seek more evidence to aid push for more testimony against Trump

The US President, Donald Trump faces a Senate trial, possibly in January after he was impeached from office for abuse of power, by the House of Representatives, with fresh reports revealing that Democrats are seeking more evidence to aid push for more testimony against him.

Moments after White House signaled that it was comfortable with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid calling any new witnesses, the Democrats on Sunday seized a newly released email on military aid to push for more testimony in the impeachment of Trump.

According to reports, the internal email, part of a series published by the investigative non-profit Center for Public Integrity, revealed, that a budget official told the Pentagon to “hold off” on military aid to Ukraine.

The report also revealed that the order given to Pentagon was made 91 minutes after a controversial phone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump is accused of withholding $400m in assistance to Ukraine to push Kyiv to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

“Based on guidance I have received and in light of the Administration’s plan to review assistance to Ukraine … please hold off on any additional DoD obligations of these funds,” Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey wrote in an email to Pentagon officials.

Trump made history as the third president of the United States of America to be impeached.

The House of Representatives in a historic vote last Wednesday impeached him for abuse of power, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office.

The House voted on two charges – that the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress.

Both votes fell along party lines with nearly all Democrats voting for the charges and all Republicans against.

