Democrats take full control of US Senate after winning Georgia runoff election

Following a runoff election in the state of Georgia, where the Democratic nominee prevailed over the Republican opponent, the Democrats have officially won the Senate as a whole.

In a vote held on Tuesday, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed over Herschel Walker, a former professional American football player who had Trump’s support.

It implies that the Democrats will hold a complete majority in the Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term, ending a disappointing midterm election cycle for the Republicans in the year’s final significant vote.

Democrats will hold a 51-49 Senate majority when Warnock wins his second runoff election in as many years, upending the existing 50-50 balance.

The US will have divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or, should I say, campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock, 53, told jubilant supporters who packed a downtown Atlanta hotel ballroom.

“I often say that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. Georgia, you have been praying with your lips and your legs, your hands and your feet, your heads and your hearts. You have put in the hard work, and here we are standing together,” he further stated.

Warnock had a lead over Walker in the election last month of almost 4 million votes cast, but he was unable to reach the required 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

In the Tuesday runoff, the senator appeared to be headed for a wider final margin as Walker, a football legend at the University of Georgia and in the NFL, was unable to overcome a barrage of damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for the abortions of two former girlfriends despite endorsing a national ban on the procedure.

“The numbers look like they’re not going to add up. There’s no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker told supporters late Tuesday at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

