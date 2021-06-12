UPDATE: Denmark's Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapsing on pitch | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
UPDATE: Denmark’s Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital after collapsing on pitch
The Danish Football Association has confirmed that Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.
The 29-year-old received CPR before the players were taken off the pitch and the match was halted.
The Inter Milan star was then rushed to the hospital and his condition is said to have been “stabilised” according to tournament organisers Uefa.
The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards him near the end of the first half. His teammates immediately surrounded him as he was being treated.
Read Also: Immobile, Insigne score as Italy thrash Turkey in Euro 2020 opener
UEFA has since confirmed that the match had been suspended because of a medical emergency.
“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated,” said Uefa.
“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”
But the Group B game, which was still goalless at the time of suspension, would later resume as players agreed to return to the pitch following the news of Eriksen’s condition at the hospital.
Finland went on to win the game 1-0, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the winner in the 59th minute.
It was Finland’s first victory at a major finals.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....