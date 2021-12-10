Dennis narrates how he ended up a footballer despite wanting to be a priest

Nigeria and Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has revealed how he wanted to be a priest when he grew up but ended up becoming a footballer.

The Super Eagles star has been in form lately in England following his impressive displays for Watford this season.

Dennis, 24, has scored six goals and recorded five assists in 14 league appearances for the Hornets.

But the forward has recently disclosed that his desire was to become a priest while growing up, and not to be a footbaler.

“No, I never dreamed of being a professional football player. I wanted to be a priest but today I’m a baller,” Dennis told Sky Sports.

“I grew up in a family that believes so much in God and going to church. As a young boy, I’d go to church and admire the priest, and I was like, ‘yeah, I want to be a priest’. I was 13 or 14.

“I was growing up and I was good at football and everyone was telling me, ‘you should be a footballer because you play really good’.

“And my family were like, ‘no he needs to go to school’. And then they were like ‘OK…’ and they pushed me and I’m here.”

Dennis started his football career with Accademia di Abuja before moving to Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk in 2016.

The forward spent four seasons in Belgium with Club Brugge before moving to Watford this summer.

