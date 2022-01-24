Dennis, Troost-Ekong to work under the new boss as Watford sack Ranieri

Nigerian stars Williams Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis are set to work under a new manager as Watford have sacked Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri, who was recently appointed manager of the Premier League side, is leaving after 14 games and less than four months in charge.

The 70-year-old Italian managed only seven points from 13 Premier League games.

Last Friday’s 3-0 home defeat to Norwich saw Watford drop into the bottom three with 18 matches left and prompted Ranieri’s departure.

A club statement on Monday said a change was needed to give a new appointment time to lift Watford out of trouble.

“The Hornets’ board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity,” added the statement.

“However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.”

It means Watford are looking for their 15th manager since 2012.

