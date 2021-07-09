 Denrele claims he's not getting enough credit for his influence on society | Ripples Nigeria
Denrele claims he’s not getting enough credit for his influence on society

13 mins ago

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has stated that people have failed to recognize his contribution to the entertainment sector and the fashion industry.

Denrele stated that people have failed to acknowledge him specifically for transitioning the pop culture theme in Nigeria.

On Thursday, July 8, the maverick media personality who recently turned 40 wrote on instagram;

“Started out in 1993 and i sincerely DON’T GET ENOUGH CREDIT for my Portfolio of Work.
Singlehandedly made a long list of A-list Stars, changed the Narrative, sparked off conversations around the World (Heck, I was recently a “Case Study” for a Course at the Warwick Business School in LONDON) and many more I don’t even bother to mention.

READ ALSO: Cyber bully wants Denrele dead

“Sha don’t come and rubbish my Craftsmanship….Feel free to diss my Personnae (I’m a sweet soul!).

“Oh, and a popular Cross Dresser scuttled out of a building the moment they heard I was around. Start to Fear! Cos I’m putting my Karate to good use now!”

