Entertainment
Denrele recounts how his personality cost his sister her job
Nigerian crossdresser, Denrele Edun has opened up on how his sister lost her job because she was related to him.
Speaking with Chude Jideonwo on the session, With Chude, Denrele revealed that he was not accepted by the society due to his controversial lifestyle and maverick personality.
Denrele stated;
“My sister recently lost her job just because her employer found out she is related to me.
“This happened in a primary school.
READ ALSO: CELEB GIST: Amaechi shows off music talent, FFK falls for Igbo girl again. More…
“The head teacher randomly called her to let her go with the reason that if parents find out Denrele is your brother, they will withdraw their wards from the school, and it is something I cannot risk.”
He continued;
“When she called to tell me, I was saddened. Her knowledge, skills and competencies were not in question, just the simple reason of being related to me. I felt so bad that my name would ruin things for her, and so sometimes she even denies knowing me” he said.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....