Denrele recounts how his personality cost his sister her job

Nigerian crossdresser, Denrele Edun has opened up on how his sister lost her job because she was related to him.

Speaking with Chude Jideonwo on the session, With Chude, Denrele revealed that he was not accepted by the society due to his controversial lifestyle and maverick personality.

Denrele stated;

“My sister recently lost her job just because her employer found out she is related to me.

“This happened in a primary school.

“The head teacher randomly called her to let her go with the reason that if parents find out Denrele is your brother, they will withdraw their wards from the school, and it is something I cannot risk.”

He continued;

“When she called to tell me, I was saddened. Her knowledge, skills and competencies were not in question, just the simple reason of being related to me. I felt so bad that my name would ruin things for her, and so sometimes she even denies knowing me” he said.

