Denrele visits graveyard site of late singer, Goldie, pays tribute

Nigerian media personality, Denrele Edun has composed an emotional tribute to late musician Goldie who died on February 14, 2013.

Nine years following her demise, the fashion icon revealed on social media that he paid a visit to the gravesite of his former best friend.

Goldie was one of the most enthralling recording artiste in the Nigerian entertainment industry until her sudden demise at the age of 31.

Sharing photos from his visit to her gravesite via his Instagram page, Denrele wrote;

”9 YEARS AND STILL COUNTING!

You’re not here GOLDIE HARVEY, but your presence lingers in the shadows.

You don’t see what I see, but I hear you laughing with me when I laugh.

You don’t know what I feel, but I feel you, feeling for me.

Came to visit you as usual, dear Friend and again, I felt your presence… In that swift sweep of wind that always picks up around your Resting Place.

Did you like my outfit today?

I re-enacted that all black outfit You rocked when we were hosted at *that Club* in Abuja, the same one where the DJ refused to play your songs. Imagine the cheek of him!

I remember how you stormed out in anger, but only ME could drag you back in and “shéy Werey” for the DJ to play Track 1 to 5!”

Denrele continued;

“Remember your Blonde Hairstyle in JoBurg? I re-rocked it today for you in black!

And as you always said to me;

“People like us have so much LOVE to give but will hardly get it back!”…..

Read also: Denrele claims he’s not getting enough credit for his influence on society

Well, guess what? I was served “HOT BREAKFAST” at about 4a.m this morning….

In their words, “I’m not ready to love you the way you love me. I’m not in that headspace now”.

Imagine! ?????

But you know me! Tough Cookie….I’ll survive!

(I still haven’t found that Foreigner you told me to get hooked on…. I’m STILL not attracted to “whitey”! ).”

The concluding part of his tribute reads;

“Well, I came to sit at your Resting place and give you all the usual gist!

REST IN POWER GURLFRIEND!

I have learned that Grief is another name for Love.

We grieve because we had the opportunity of connecting deeply with another human. This is essentially the most bittersweet of human experiences.

But now, we must continue to speak to Goldie, if only in our thoughts, so that she will know that we remember her and all the happiness and beauty that she brought into our lives and that she is not alone.

“Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to.”

RIP OLUWABIMPE SUSAN GOLDIE HARVEY. (1981 – 2013).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now