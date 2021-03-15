Dep Senate President, Omo-Agege; APC gov candidate, Emerhor, settle dispute in Delta APC | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Dep Senate President, Omo-Agege; APC gov candidate, Emerhor, settle dispute in Delta APC
The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Founding Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, have set aside their political differences and called for an end to the divisions in the party in the state.
Omo-Agege and Emerhor particularly called on leaders of the party in the state to close rank and work for the unity of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.
Both leaders spoke at Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area at the weekend, when the deputy president of the Senate visited Emerhor at his country-home with other leaders of the party, including Hon. Francis Waive, who represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu at the House of Representatives.
Omo-Agege, in his remark, described the visit as a brotherly one and part of efforts toward ending the rift among leaders of the party in the state, blaming the poor performance of the party in the 2019 general election on the division.
The deputy president of the Senate said the visit was significant in putting the rivalry among the various camps in the party behind and forging a formidable unity among its members.
READ ALSO: Covid-19 disrupted Constitution review process —Omo-Agege
He said, “As both of us will say, Delta State is ripe for the taking. We have also said that can only happen if all of us are on the same page. Come to think of it, what are we fighting for? At the end of the day, we are brothers first before we became members of APC. Party will come and go but the Urhobo people will remain Urhobo. Delta State will remain Delta State.
“As from today, we should all know that we are one. The party is not just about Emerhor and me, we still have other leaders. In politics, we drag who gets what, but while doing that, we must do it with civility. We must do it with humanity. We must not play it in a way that it becomes almost impossible to reconcile yourselves at the end of the exercise.”
He commended Emerhor for committing to the peace process in the state, noting that he would work with everyone to ensure that APC wins future elections in the state through unity.
In his remark, Emerhor, who was the 2015 governorship candidate of the party in the state, described the visit by Omo-Agege as historic, saying it was time for leaders and members of the party from across the state to embrace peace and unity in the interest of the party.
He agreed that the main reason why the APC has not been able to take power from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, was because of the division among its leaders.
He tasked Omo-Agege to do more by reaching out to other party leaders like Chief Great Ogboru, Festus Keyamo, and others to bring everyone together.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs
Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Iheanacho dedicates hat-trick to ‘all mothers’, praises Vardy for support
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has wished all the mothers in the world a Happy Mother’s Day following a superb...
Aruna awaits world ranking for Olympics ticket after losing out at WSQT
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna will now hope to pick his ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from...
Latest Tech News
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...