‘Deploy expertise used for Kanu against bandits, Boko Haram insurgents,’ HURIWA tells Buhari

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy the same energy and expertise used in arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against bandits and Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the country.

HURIWA, which reacted to the arrest of Kanu in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko and Director of Media Affairs, Zainab Yusuf, urged the Federal Government to stop “pampering” bandits and terrorists in the country.

The statement read: “If the Nigerian government under Muhammadu Buhari can go as far as arresting the fugitive head of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra whose group has consistently denied embracing armed struggle to achieve self-determination, it is expected that President Muhammadu Buhari should focus also on arresting the real terrorists of ISWAP/Boko Haram who were responsible for over 32,000 deaths of innocent citizens and the destruction of Nigeria’s North-East.

“The Federal Government should stop pampering armed Fulani terrorists and kidnappers who are waging war against innocent school children of Northern Nigeria.”

By: Isaac Dashen

