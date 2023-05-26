Depositors’ funds secured with NDIC —Microfinance Banks allay fears over revoked licenses

Joshua Ukute, president of the National Association of Microfinance Banks, has reassured depositors that their money is secure despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoking the operating licence of some microfinance banks.

Ukute stated that the group was coordinating with the regulators and the impacted microfinance institutions for a proper winding down in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.

“We know that the Central Bank had since 2019 given instruction to microfinance banks to recapitalise and then after, when we came on board a lot of issues about COVID, post-COVID and a lot of other challenging issues,” he said.

“But as an association, we are working with various regulators and the banks affected… If you look at that list, a lot of microfinance banks are on that list owing to a lot of challenges like the economy, managing their businesses just like any other businesses are struggling for a while.

Read Also: REVIEW: Beyond the noise, here are five indices showing Buhari has failed to make Nigeria safer

“Microfinance banks are regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation), so their funds are well-secured under the deposit insurance covered by NDIC. So, definitely no depositor should lose their fund.”

The country’s 132 microfinance institutions, four primary mortgage institutions, and three finance firms had their operational licences cancelled by the central bank.

The revocation procedure was announced in the Federal Government’s official gazette, which was posted on the CBN website on Tuesday.

The apex bank said the financial institutions “failed to fulfil or comply with the conditions subject to which their licences were granted; or failed to comply with the obligations imposed upon them by the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with the provisions of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, Act No. 5″.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now