Deputy Speaker, Kalu, promises framework to attract foreign investments in Nigeria

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the house of representatives, has revealed that the legislature will give priority to laws that would increase direct foreign investment and elevate Nigeria to the top spot in Africa for doing business.

The deputy speaker offered the promise on Friday when Gabor Krauss, the deputy ambassador of the Hungarian Embassy paid him a courtesy visit.

This was also contained in a statement issued by Kalu’s press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

Kalu added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a strong economic plan that will improve the business environment in Nigeria.

“You know if you come to African continent, the biggest market is Nigeria. So anyone who’s going to be strategically positioned to benefit from the Africa continental trade agreement cannot avoid Nigeria,” he said.

“So what you’re doing now is good for your country, by sniffing out opportunities, closer to your people to embrace.

“I want to promise that from this office which is the office of the Deputy Speaker, ours is to make sure that we provide the legal framework that will enable foreign direct investments and increase confidence in the business environment.

“All policies that will have to increase the confidence of investors, we will make sure we champion that through legislative interventions.

“Because we have seen, though from another arm of government, that the current president means well for the nation.

“Being a man who has been in the private sector for many years, public sector as a governor, as a member of the parliament who has done critical analysis, I can assure you he has a sharp focus on what he wants to do in Nigeria, economically speaking.

“We are here to give him all the support, so any foreign direct investor that wants to come in should have at the back of their mind, that he’s only going to get support from the executive but the legislature is another place they can run to for comfort.

“We will make sure we fine tune all the areas of bottlenecks to enable new companies spring up.”

