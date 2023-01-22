News
Derailed train: Police confirms safe evacuation of passengers in Kogi
The Kogi State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the safe evacuation of passengers of a derailed train in the state.
The train plying the Warri-Itakpe route derailed in the Kogi forest located between Ajaokuta and Itakpe on Sunday.
Some of the stranded passengers abandoned the train for the fear of being kidnapped by criminals lurking around the forest.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, confirmed the development to journalists in Lokoja,
Yusuf said the passengers were evacuated and made to proceed with their journey without any hindrance.
He commended the police operatives that conducted the rescue operations with other security agents in the state.
READ ALSO: Passengers stranded as train reportedly derails inside Kogi forest
The CP said: “When we got the distress call, I immediately dispatch a team of rescue team that rushed to the forest to give them cover.
“We didn’t take the report with laxity but ensured that the passengers and the train crew got the desired security cover.
“Our plans were to ensure no criminal element take advantage of the situation to do anything funny and God helping us nothing funny happened.
“I can boldly tell you that all the passengers have been evacuated to safety without any cause for alarm.”
