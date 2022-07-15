Deregistered AD declares support for Gov Oyetola ahead of Osun guber poll

The Alliance for Democracy (AD), has declared its support for Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola in the Saturday gubernatorial election in the state.

The AD in a statement on Friday issued by the Chairman and Secretary of the party’s Convention Planning Committee, Abdallah Muktar, and Kola Ajayi respectively, said they were backing the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to be reelected because of his performance in the state in the last four years.

The AD also urged its members in the state to vote for Oyetola as he is a progressive minded governor who would do more for the state.

Though the AD has been de-registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and as such cannot participate in the Osun guber polls or field candidates for future elections, the party says it is aligning with the APC as its programmes show they have the same agenda.

“At the leadership and stakeholders meeting held in Iwo, Osun State on May 01, it was generally agreed that the party should work in agreement and support the candidature of His Excellency Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, in the coming elections in Osun State on July 16,” the statement said.

“All our members, loyalists and stakeholders are by this declaration hereby directed to go out and vote Gov.Oyetola for a deserved second term in office,” it added.

