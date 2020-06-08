Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance Monday

Ex Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin, charged with second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd would be making his first court appearance on Monday.

The court session scheduled for 12:45 pm (5:45 pm, Nigerian time) at the Hennepin County District Court would be held remotely via video due to coronavirus concerns.

The ex-officer, Chauvin, who was filmed pinning George Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for close to nine minutes was arrested on Friday and is reportedly held at the Oak Height Prison, a maximum-security facility in Minnesota.

The three other cops present during the incident —Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J.A.Keung– are set to appear before a judge on June 29, having also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The court appearance comes two weeks after George Floyd, 46, died on May 25.

