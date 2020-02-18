Desist from admission scam now, Nigerian govt warns higher institutions

The Federal Government of Nigeria has warned the managements of higher institutions in the country to desist from admission scams

The government said any institution found wanting will be made to face the music.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who issued the warning on Monday also called on higher education institutions to henceforth conduct all admission exercises through the Central Admission Procession System (CAPS) which he said was transparent and fair to all parties involved.

Speaking further during the commissioning ceremony of a newly built General Services Department building at the JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, Adamu also urged candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to steer clear of examination fraud.

He said; “Government detests all forms of corruption, including examination malpractices and admission racketeering. JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede had earlier said that the 2020 UTME registration exercise ended yesterday and would not be extended.

“There’ll be no extension for the registration of candidates for both the UTME and Direct Entry. We’ve registered over 1.9 million candidates,” he said. He said the new building was completed at the cost of N89m.

“The second building which is a smaller structure is more expensive than the main building because we’ve brand new generators. We’ve 1000KVA, 1, 500KVA 2. The three generators were bought at the total cost of N141m,” Adamu said.

