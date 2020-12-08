Desperate people dubiously made efforts to politicise my handling of the #EndSARS protest –Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that desperate people dubiously made efforts to politicise his handling of the #EndSARS protests in his domain.

Governor Wike made the comments on Monday when he played host to leaders of Northern Elders Forum led by its Chairman, Professor Ango Abdullahi at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking further during the meeting with the Northern Elders Forum, Governor Wike said his government will not undermine any ethnic group resident in the state.

Governor Wike also used the medium to applaud the Northern leaders for the visit to ascertain what actually happened during the #EndSARS protest in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: IPOB denies involvement in explosion at Wike father’s church

He said; “It is not in doubt, we have known our relationship before now with the North. All of us know the relationship between our region and the Northern part of the country.

“The End SARS protest was very peaceful in Rivers State. Oyigbo Local Government is one of the biggest in terms of population in the state. Miscreants woke up one morning because people are doing End SARS protest and began to kill innocent people.

“They burnt down police stations, killed police officers and soldiers and destroyed courts.

“When you say ‘what you’re doing is wrong, we can’t allow it’, they say you’re against a particular ethnic group. How can that be? That action almost led to a big violence between this group and that group. I am the governor of the state, how can I allow my state to be a centre of war? That can’t happen,” Governor Wike concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions