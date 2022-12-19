Desperate politicians buying PVCs in vain —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told ‘desperate politicians’ buying up Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to manipulate the 2023 elections that they are engaging in a futile exercise.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this on a Channels Television Political programme on Sunday night, said with 68 days to next years general elections, politicians and political parties who resort to buying the PVC are doing so in vain.

Okoye reminded the perpetrators that the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) will reject biometric data of persons who are not original owners of the traded PVCs.

“Anybody who is purchasing a Permanent Voters Card is just engaging in an exercise in futility,” Okoye said.

“The only thing any person can do is to make sure the voter does not vote on election day but for you to come to the polling unit on election day with voter’s card belonging to someone else, and you attempt to vote with it, that is an impossibility, the BVAS will not capture your fingerprint,” the INEC Commissioner said.

