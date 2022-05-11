Despite amassing billions, APC extends deadline for sale, submission of nomination forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest and nomination forms.

The APC has extended the deadline till May 12, 2022, and has ordered that all candidates who have filed their applications be examined on Saturday and Sunday.

It further stated that aspirants who have gotten nomination forms must submit them by Friday.

Read also :Afenifere, PANDEF berate Jonathan over rumoured defection to APC

The party cited ‘Sallah holidays’ as an explanation for the delays in purchasing and submitting forms.

“Following the new submission date, APC has fixed Saturday, May 14 and Sunday May 15 for screening of all aspirants that have returned their duly completed and signed nomination and expression of interest forms to the APC secretariat,” the ruling party said in a statement.

This extension came despite billions of naira received by the party via sale of nomination forms by politicians vying for elective positions especially the Presidency.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now