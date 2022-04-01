‘Despite challenges, I will conclude my tenure in 2023,’ Umahi reacts to Appeal Court’s ruling

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, declared on Friday he would conclude its tenure on May 29, 2023 despite the challenges.

The governor stated this while reacting to the judgment of the Appeal Court’s ruling which dismissed the suit challenging his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2020.

The appellate court had earlier on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by Senator Sonni Ogbuoji and Mbam Ogodo seeking to remove the governor and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, for lack of merit.

Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, who delivered the lead judgment, held that Umahi and Igwe have the right to move to any political party of their choice.

He said the appellants lacked locus standi in their bid to supplant the duo.

Umahi, who addressed the members of the State Executive Council during its weekly meeting, congratulated the people of the state over the judgment and thanked various religious bodies for their prayers.

He said: “The enemies have tried using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts but failed.

“They are presently writing all forms of frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We will, however, defeat them anywhere they go and will finish strongly.”

He declared that God brought his government to power and would never abandon it.

“The good thing is that people know that the challenges are mere storms in a tea cup and distractions.

“We will conduct a special praise and worship service on Sunday to thank God for His mercies on the government and the people.

“We will sing praises unto God because he has turned big in everything that concerns us.”

