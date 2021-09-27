Politics
Despite challenges, Nigeria still Africa’s shining star —Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, says despite the challenges facing the country, Nigeria is still ‘Africa’s shining light,’ and will continue to maintain its leadership position on the continent.
Osibanjo said this on Sunday at Nigeria’s 61st Independent anniversary inter-denominational church service and 45th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.
While delivering a keynote address, Osinbajo expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its economic, religious, ethnic, security and other challenges.
In his speech, titled: “The Vision Undefeated,” Osinbajo said Nigeria’s contributions to the development democracy and the economy of Africa should not be downplayed.
“That vision of our forebears is inherent in the words of our national motto: ‘Unity, Faith, Peace and Progress’,” the Vice President said.
“Through the years, we worked that vision, through thick and thin. From subjection to colonial monarchy to sovereign republic, to civil rule to military rule.
Read also: Democracy must be restored in Guinea -Osinbajo
“We fought a bitter war among brothers, which cost millions of lives. Though we still wear the deep scars of those wounds, the Lord preserved the Republic.
“We have since become the most educated and most entrepreneurial nation in Africa. 10 of our 36 states have larger economies than major African countries.
“From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and women in the arts, in the sciences, in sports, in technology and commerce.
“But today, yet again, our path has been dogged by conflicts: religious and ethnic, economic challenges, insurgencies and banditry, much darkness, many valleys, many thorns,” he added.
Osinbajo also assured Nigerians that notwithstanding the challenges, “Nigeria would not lose its vision of attaining greater heights.”
Also speaking at the Thanksgiving service, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, said every Nigerian should be thankful to God, despite what the country has gone through.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...