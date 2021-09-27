Despite challenges, Nigeria still Africa’s shining star —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, says despite the challenges facing the country, Nigeria is still ‘Africa’s shining light,’ and will continue to maintain its leadership position on the continent.

Osibanjo said this on Sunday at Nigeria’s 61st Independent anniversary inter-denominational church service and 45th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

While delivering a keynote address, Osinbajo expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its economic, religious, ethnic, security and other challenges.

In his speech, titled: “The Vision Undefeated,” Osinbajo said Nigeria’s contributions to the development democracy and the economy of Africa should not be downplayed.

“That vision of our forebears is inherent in the words of our national motto: ‘Unity, Faith, Peace and Progress’,” the Vice President said.

“Through the years, we worked that vision, through thick and thin. From subjection to colonial monarchy to sovereign republic, to civil rule to military rule.

“We fought a bitter war among brothers, which cost millions of lives. Though we still wear the deep scars of those wounds, the Lord preserved the Republic.

“We have since become the most educated and most entrepreneurial nation in Africa. 10 of our 36 states have larger economies than major African countries.

“From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and women in the arts, in the sciences, in sports, in technology and commerce.

“But today, yet again, our path has been dogged by conflicts: religious and ethnic, economic challenges, insurgencies and banditry, much darkness, many valleys, many thorns,” he added.

Osinbajo also assured Nigerians that notwithstanding the challenges, “Nigeria would not lose its vision of attaining greater heights.”

Also speaking at the Thanksgiving service, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, said every Nigerian should be thankful to God, despite what the country has gone through.

