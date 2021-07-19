Despite complaints of unpaid salaries, Ayade gives SUVs to three lawmakers for joining APC

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Monday presented Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to three members of the House of Representatives from the state for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s Chief of Staff, Martin Orim, presented the cars to the lawmakers on behalf of his principal at the Cross River State Liaison Office, Abuja.

The beneficiaries of the gift were the lawmaker representing Obudu, Bekwarra and Obanliku Federal Constituency, Legor Idagbo; his Obubra/ Etung Federal Constituency counterpart, Mike Etaba; and Alex Egbona of Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency.

Ayade said the gift was to show his appreciation to the lawmakers for their loyalty to his leadership and the APC.

Idagbo and 30,000 of his supporters dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling party last month.

READ ALSO: Buhari formally receives Ayade, Matawalle to APC

This is not the first time the governor will dole out gifts to public officers in the state.

In October last year, he gave out 54 SUVs to officials of the 18 local government councils in the state.

The latest development will spark an angry response from workers who had been at loggerhead with the state government over unpaid salaries.

Civil servants across the Cross River had in May protested the non-payment of three years and eight months’ salaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions