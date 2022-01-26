Despite court conviction skit maker, DeGeneral, insists he’s not a drug dealer

Nigerian content creator and social media skitmaker, DeGeneral, real name Joshua Sunday has debunked claims that he is a drug trafficker in a recently released video on his Instagram platform.

It would be recalled that on Monday, January 24, the skitmaker was convicted of drug trafficking by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

He was arraigned in court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), alongside Caleb William, a cinematographer after being arrested for unlawfully dealing in 15 gram of Cannabis and 14 gram of tramadol in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

They were both charged to court with three counts of trafficking Tramadol and Cannabis Sativa.

The duo who pleaded guilty to the charge, however, told the court that they’ve never tasted drugs.

They maintained that the substances were props for their comedy skit, which they were about shooting before being arrested.

Ruling on the case, Justice Daniel Osiagor who noted that the volume of substance was minimal, stated that he would rather convict the defendants and caution them, rather than sentence them. The defendants were only given stern warning and asked to “go and sin no more”.

Following his release, the comedian published a video on his social media page debunking claims that he was a drug trafficker.

He averred that if he were a drug trafficker, he wouldn’t have been released from custody.

”As you all can see, I am alive. I am healthy, back at home. I just want to debunk the fact…there is this news speculating that De General is a drug trafficker. I am not a drug trafficker.

“If I was a drug trafficker, you think they would allow me go like that.

“I only traffic laughter” he said

Watch him speak below.

