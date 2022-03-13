Despite court ruling, Osun PDP remains divided, as Sen Adeleke insists on guber ticket

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains divided as Senator Ademola Adeleke insisted on his victory as the governorship candidate of the party ahead of the July 26, 2022 elections in the state.

Adeleke made this assertion via a statement issued by his Campaign Organisation, hailing the party’s leadership for rejecting alleged schemes to disenfranchise him from the party’s affairs.

He further clarified that his victory at the factional primaries adhered to the party and Nigeria’s Constitution.

In his words, “The leadership rejected frantic bid to disenfranchise us. The NWC insisted on due process and tradition. I am a product of due compliance with PDP and Nigeria’s constitution. By law and tradition, I remain the flagbearer of our great party and I am ready with God and men to lead PDP to victory.

“The ongoing legal tussle is nothing unusual. Those who headed to court and those who filed appeal petitions are only exercising their rights. In due course, the will of party delegates leading to my candidature will be embraced by all.

“I once again call on my fellow aspirants to let us unite to secure victory for the party. Our team is open to all and we promise we will run an inclusive campaign and government in the best interest of the people of Osun state”, Senator Adeleke said.

In the aftermath of the furore which arose from the factional primaries, a court judgement ruled that Dotun Babayemi was the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party.

This judgement was delivered on Friday at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa, presided by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, who granted an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction restraining the defendants/respondents from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State.

According to Justice Aderibigbe, the 215 Wards Executive Officers that participated in the parallel gubernatorial primary held at WOCDIF Centre, who elected Babayemi, were authentic and authorized Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates.

Senator Adeleke was victorious at a parallel primary held at Osogbo Township Stadium, supervised by the PDP primary election committee.

Babayemi emerged from the parallel gubernatorial primary at WOCDIF Centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

