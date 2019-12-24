Despite criticism, Amapakabo counts blessings, says 2019 ‘best year for me’

Despite criticism over performance from different quarters, Nigeria coach, Imama Amapakabo has stated that 2019 was the best year of his career and could not be more grateful.

Amapakabo led the home-based Super Eagles that failed to qualify for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), as they also got knocked out by Togo at this year’s WAFU tournament in Senegal.

He also led the U-23 Eagles to this year’s U-23 AFCON where they crashed out in the group stage and will not be at the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 1985 U-17 FIFA World Cup Winner had received knocks from fans and analysts but has insisted he is satisfied with his personal achievements as a coach in 2019.

Read Also: Akpeyi wins heart of Kaizer Chiefs boss, remains no.1 goalkeeper

“It is the best year for me,” Amapakabo told Brila FM.

“Imama Amapakabo had the opportunity that many other had never had. Assistant coach of the Super Eagles, head coach of CHAN Eagles, head coach of U-23, whatever the results are, all glory to God I think it’s a blessed year for me.

“I am a coach and I try to do my best at all times and get results as much as I possibly can.

“Like I say all the time I’m like a grave digger, the day I win games I dig four shovels, the day I lose I dig 200.”

Amapakabo led the CHAN Eagles in the absence of former coah of the team, Salisu Yusuf, who was serving a one-year ban placed on him by the Nigeria Football Federation over allegations of bribery.

Join the conversation

Opinions