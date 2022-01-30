Despite CSOs’ pleas, Rivers govt demolishes waterfront community, renders thousands homeless

Despite numerous pleas from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) against the threatened eviction of residents in some waterfront communities of Rivers State, the state government, on Saturday demolished scores of houses in Elechi Phase 1.

Elechi Phase 1 is one of the 16 waterfront communities in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the state government had threatened to forcefully evacuate residents in some coastal communities in the state for allegedly incubating criminals.

It was also reported that a number CSOs kicked against the threat, warning that such move would render many homeless, and subject the victims to increased poverty.

“Any person that has witnessed the horrors of forced eviction, where persons are thrown out of their homes and have their livelihoods and communities destroyed overnight, cannot believe this is the path to the security and development of our society. Studies have shown the terrible long-term impacts of forced evictions on the incomes, health and education of evictees,” Ripples Nigeria quoted a communique jointly signed by the CSOs.

However, despite the pleas and warnings, the Rivers State government still proceeded with its threat. According to Just Empower Initiative, one of the NGOs advocating for the social welfare of residents of coastal communities, an estimated 470 houses were evacuated.

The organisation, on its official twitter handle, stated that about 2,000 residents lost their homes in the demolition as the government did not make any move to relocate nor compensate the victims.

Lending its voice to the matter, Amnesty International wrote, “Rivers state Government is rending (sic) hundreds of households homeless and destroying their means of livelihood. It has demolished #ElechiPhase1 waterfront community in Diabu, Port Harcourt – demolition also ongoing at #okije waterfront.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

