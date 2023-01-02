Despite denial, Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, insists Tinubu met G-5 govs in London

Despite denials by the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over a purported meeting with G5 governors in London, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted there was a meeting.

Shaibu, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu lied about not meeting the aggrieved governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and “trying to ride to Aso Villa on treachery.”

In the statement, Shaibu said contrary to Tinubu’s denial of the meeting taking place, the former Lagos State governor actually met with five aggrieved PDP governors in London.

“I make bold to state that if the G-5 never met with Tinubu, Wike would have been the one to deny it,” Shaibu said.

“Curiously, while the news of the meeting, which was reported by several credible media houses was trending, two spokesmen for the APC Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo and Femi Fani-Kayode, took to social media to celebrate the support Tinubu would be getting from the G-5.

READ ALSO:HURIWA warns G5 governors against endorsing Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

“Was it awfully coincidental that the G-5 and Tinubu all decided to travel to London at the same time and depart at the same time with Tinubu proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the other governors returning to Nigeria?

“Tinubu decided to deny the meeting because the details are too messy and the APC candidates in the five states are fighting back.

“All the G-5 governors are on the ballot except for Governor Wike and there is a fight back from the APC governorship and National Assembly candidates from the affected states where the G-5 Governors hold sway.

“Tinubu wants to ride on treachery to the villa,” Shaibu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now